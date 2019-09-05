Mac Miller vigil to commemorate first anniversary of his death

Pittsburgh and fans of the late rapper Mac Miller are paying tribute to him, following his death last September.
This Saturday marks the first anniversary of his death, and fans are remembering him with a vigil on Friday, Sept. 6 at Blue Slide Park, the place that inspired his album in 2011.
The Celebration of Mac Miller event will start at 9 p.m., and more than 800 people plan to attend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}