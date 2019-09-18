Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co. celebrates 100 years

A local coffee shop is celebrating 100 years in business.
Since 1919, Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co. has helped Pittsburgh wake up throughout the day.
Related Headlines
Next week, September 16th-20th, we're celebrating our 100th anniversary! To thank our loyal customers, we'll be running specials all week long ☕️ -All bulk coffees and teas will be buy one, get one half off (of equal or lesser value) -Drip coffees of all sizes will be only $1.00 at our coffee bar all week😊 AAAAND -On Thursday the 19th, we will be selling our special Centennial Blend for our original price of 47¢ per pound! (Limit one per customer) We will be giving out free cups of our Centennial Blend on the 19th as well. We created the Centennial Blend specifically for our celebration! It's strong, bold and smooth (just like us✌🏻) We hope to see you there to help us celebrate!
On Sept. 19, the coffee shop in Market Square invites everyone to stop in for a free cup of coffee and meet the members of the Nicholas family.
Also on the official anniversary of the shop, a 1-pound bag of Centennial Blend coffee will be available for the same price it was when Nicholas Coffee opened in 1919 -- 47 cents.
Bulk coffee and loose-leaf tea will be buy one, get one half off.
For more information, click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- 11 places to grab a coffee in Western PA
- Tennis star Venus Williams sees 'Pittsburg' sights while visiting Steel City
- 'There is still so much story to tell,' 'This Is Us' exclusive look
- 'The Voice' first look: Taylor Swift as mega mentor
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}