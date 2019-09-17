  • 'There is still so much story to tell,' 'This Is Us' exclusive look

    Updated:

    "There is still so much story to tell," said Mandy Moore about the new season of the Emmy- nominated show "This Is Us."

    In this exclusive first look from NBC, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Sterling Brown and Chris Sullivan touch on season 4 and the moments we won't expect. 

    There will be tears, laughs and surprises as the story of the Pearsons continues.

    Watch the return of "This Is Us" Tuesday on Channel 11. 

