  'Bluff City Law' SNEAK PEAK: Elijah and Sydney have special moment

    NBC's newest show, "Bluff City Law," is bringing more drama with each episode, and we have a sneak peek into the next episode.

    We've seen father/daughter duo, Elijah and Sydney Strait's, ups and downs in their tumultuous relationship over the past two weeks as they focus on changing the world, each case at a time. 

    In this exclusive clip sent to "See and Be Seen," we see their relationship taken to the next level.

    The duo has a special moment on tonight's all-new episode, and it's bound to leave you in tears.

    Watch 'Bluff City Law' every Monday at 10 p.m., following "The Voice," on Channel 11. 

