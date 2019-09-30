'BLUFF CITY LAW' Caitlin McGee sits down with Pittsburgh's Channel 11

"Bluff City Law" made its debut Monday, and lead Caitlin McGee is ready for people to get to know the characters, their drama and shine light on cases that are pulled from the headlines.
McGee stepped away from shooting to sit down with "See and Be Seen" Monday morning to give the scoop on what is to come of the new law drama, including details on the shocking ending that you are not going to want to miss one second of.
Obviously, Sydney is still in a whirlwind after discovering her father, Elijah Strait (Jimmy Smits), has hidden a "love child," demanding answers he might not want to give.
McGee says that the biggest question Sydney is seeking is if her mother knew, but along with family drama, the father daughter duo must put their personal feelings aside to assist in case a pulled from the headlines.
Episode 2 titled, "You Don't Need a Weatherman," focuses on Elijah and daughter, Sydney, helping a group of farmers who are in danger of losing everything to an insidious corporate scheme.
Don't miss any of the action Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11, following an all new episode of "The Voice."
