PITTSBURGH - A pop-up party dedicated to NBC's "The Office" was so popular that a second date has been added to keep up with the demand.
"The Office" pop-up, "Scrantonicity" will take place in select cities Dec. 4 through Dec. 15, rolling into Pittsburgh on Dec. 6, at the Hard Rock Cafe. Now, organizers are also adding Dec. 7 after tickets sold out within 24 hours for the initial day.
"Scrantonicity" will feature "The Office" trivia, a live DJ, a comedian and a chance to try out feature specialty drinks such as "Mexican Lemoñade" and "Lord, Beer Me Strength," if you are 21 or older.
Guests are encouraged to come in their best "Office" attire for a costume contest, and will have a chance to enter a Grand Prize Sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Los Angeles -- maybe even win themselves a Dundie!
Tickets start at $15 for general admission. More ticketing and event information can be found HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh's 2019 Light Up Night festivities include performance by Adam Lambert
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}