Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune's Disney Secret Santa' week

    The show must go on!

    "Wheel of Fortune's" co-host Vanna White is stepping in for Pat Sajak during the show's "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" beginning Monday and going through Dec. 20. 

    For the first time ever, Disney will be the promotional partner for this year's show. Viewers have the chance to win since every contestant in the studio will become a secret Santa to a Wheel Watchers Club member at home.

    Prizes include Disney store gift cards, trips to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort and more. 

    "Wheel of Fortune" has awarded nearly $2.5 million and prizes to viewers during "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway."

    Watch "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" every night this week at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 11. 

