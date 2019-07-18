Wahlburgers expanding to The Mall at Robinson

ROBINSON, Pa. - The second Pittsburgh Wahlburgers opening date has officially been released, and it's right around the corner.
The highly anticipated Mall at Robinson location, founded by the brotherly trio of Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, opens Monday, July 22.
On top of the delicious burgers and sandwiches, the new location will feature an outdoor patio and fire pit.
"The city of Pittsburgh has been so welcoming and wonderful to us. We're beyond excited to be opening a second location, and we can't wait to open our doors at The Mall at Robinson," said Chef Paul Wahlberg in the release.
The first Pittsburgh location opened last year at the Block Northway Mall in Ross, where the brothers made an appearance.
Wahlburgers at The Mall at Robinson will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
