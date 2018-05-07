  • Which stars are 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' this season?

    Movie star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the first celebrity to join famed adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls on the fourth season of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," premiering Monday on WPXI.
     

    Gordon-Levitt is a Golden Globe nominee known for his work in "Don Jon," "Looper," "50/50," and "Inception."

    See & Be Seen has the opportunity to talk to Grylls about the show before it premieres at 10 p.m. after "The Voice."

    This season, Gordon-Levitt and seven other celebrities will face their fears for 48-hours in places like the snowy Swiss Alps, Spain's icy Pyrenees Mountains and the volcanic canyons of the Canary Islands.
     

    The brave stars include the legendary tennis champion Roger Federer,  “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey, two-time Emmy Award winner and “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, Golden Globe winner and “The Americans” star Keri Russell, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, “The Fate of the Furious” star Scott Eastwood and “World of Dance” judge, dancer and choreographer Derek Hough.

    "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

     
     

