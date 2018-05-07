Which stars are 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' this season?

Gordon-Levitt is a Golden Globe nominee known for his work in "Don Jon," "Looper," "50/50," and "Inception."
The brave stars include the legendary tennis champion Roger Federer, “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey, two-time Emmy Award winner and “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, Golden Globe winner and “The Americans” star Keri Russell, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, “The Fate of the Furious” star Scott Eastwood and “World of Dance” judge, dancer and choreographer Derek Hough.
"Running Wild with Bear Grylls" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
