  • Tim Tebow engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has announced his engagement to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

    Tebow, 31, posted to Instagram Thursday an image of him proposing to Nel-Peters, 23, at his family’s Jacksonville, Florida, property. The photo of Tebow on one knee was accompanied with the caption, “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    Nel-Peters commented on the Instagram post, saying “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

    According to People magazine, the proposal happened at sunset Wednesday and included a surprise performance from South African singer Matthew Mole. Nel-Peters is from South Africa.

    The two have been dating since at least July, when Tebow confirmed the relationship to ESPN.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories