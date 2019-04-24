  • 'Potato hotel' in Idaho now open

    Looking for a unique place to stay?

    How about a six-ton spud made out of steel, plaster and concrete?

    A replica russet that was built to mark the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary has been converted into a hotel in Boise.

    The tater won't hold many tots; it has just one queen sized bed but it does have beautiful mountain views.

    The potato hotel has one bedroom, a living area and some shelving.

    The bathroom is outside in a converted silo.

    The potato commission toured the giant spud around the country for several years before replacing it in 2018 with a newer model.

    It opens in late May but bookings are available now on AirBNB at $200 a night.

     

