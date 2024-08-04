2 ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members announce exits

Two “Saturday Night Live” cast members have announced they will be leaving the show.

NBC News reports that Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney will not return for another season.

Johnson reportedly dropped the news during a stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn earlier this week before taking to Instagram to make the announcement official.

Kearney made her announcement on Friday and said their time on the show was a dream come true.

Both cast members were recognized for making history related to the show’s cast. Johnson was the first out Black queer woman on the show’s cast in its history and Kearney was the first ever nonbinary cast member.

Johnson first appeared on the show in 2020. Kearney joined for two seasons in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group