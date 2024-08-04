News

2 ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members announce exits

By WPXI.com News Staff

Punkie Johnson Punkie Johnson attends the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Two “Saturday Night Live” cast members have announced they will be leaving the show.

NBC News reports that Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney will not return for another season.

Johnson reportedly dropped the news during a stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn earlier this week before taking to Instagram to make the announcement official.

Kearney made her announcement on Friday and said their time on the show was a dream come true.

Both cast members were recognized for making history related to the show’s cast. Johnson was the first out Black queer woman on the show’s cast in its history and Kearney was the first ever nonbinary cast member.

Johnson first appeared on the show in 2020. Kearney joined for two seasons in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Load shift sends steel beam through cab of truck in Beaver County; driver taken to hospital
  • Man shot, killed in doorway of Mount Oliver home, police say
  • Teenager attacked after working his shift at Kennywood
  • VIDEO: Girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her father, siblings makes ‘miraculous’ recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read