Highlands High School delays opening due to mold in building

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Students and staff members at Highlands High School in Harrison Township will not be returning on Thursday, Aug. 30 as planned due to the discovery of mold.
In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the district said there were small areas of mold discovered in the building, and cleaning them will take several days.
This is at least the fifth school to have a last minute-delay due to mold or air quality issues.
The school is expected to open for students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
All other schools in the district will open as planned on Aug. 30.
