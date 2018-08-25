GIBSONIA, Pa. - A mold problem that delayed the opening of a Pine-Richland School District elementary school still hasn’t been eliminated.
So the school, which had pushed the start of the school year back to Monday, has now rescheduled the first day of class for Tuesday at a different building, the district announced Saturday.
In an email to parents, the district said Hance Elementary students will report to Eden Hall Upper Elementary on Tuesday, and spend the rest of the week in classes there. Depending on the mold cleanup, that plan could be extended.
“We will create an incredibly positive and meaningful educational program for our Hance Elementary students,” the email said. “Together, we will demonstrate resiliency as we work through this together.”
The district outlined the steps it had taken to alleviate the mold issue in the insulation of a chilled water line, but said Saturday morning tests found “slightly elevated levels of spores in the air,” despite the improvements.
District officials set up a 6:30 p.m. meeting for parents Monday at the high school to discuss the new plan.
