PITTSBURGH - Local leaders are launching the Safe Driving Pledge in partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools in an effort to make roads safer.
The pledge encourages drivers to follow the speed limit and stop for pedestrians.
Leaders hope it will make our streets and neighborhoods more livable, reduce injuries from car accidents and educate people about traffic laws and responsible driving.
"We want to make sure all our kids are safe to school so we're telling the drivers look out for our little ones," said Dr. Anthony Hamlet, superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools. "Make sure you pay attention, but also telling the kids make sure you look both ways when you cross the street before you go."
You can take the pledge online and then display your Safe Driving Pledge bumper sticker on your car.
