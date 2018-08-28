Several local schools dealing with mold, water issues

Three local schools have delayed the start of school because they are dealing with water or mold issues.
The Shaler Area, Mt. Pleasant and Pine-Richland school districts are all having problems.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is working to get answers about the mold and water issues impacting students and staff for 11 at 11.
Hance Elementary School mom Ellen Seagraves admits she's a little nervous for her daughter's first day at school at Eden Hall Elementary instead of her daughter's home school at Hance Elementary
"I very much like Hance. I am nervous about my child being in a larger environment with my child,” Seagraves said.
Last week Channel 11 told you when the Pine Richland School District closed Hance Elementary after mold was found in the school.
Parents say they're happy they found it now instead of in the middle of the school year.
Pine Richland school leaders will be holding a meeting at Pine Richland High School to let parents know how they will accommodate the 350 students at Hance Elementary that will start the school year at Eden Hall.
And they’re not alone dealing with changes.
Mount Pleasant Area School District announced it's delaying the start of the school year until Tuesday, Sept. 4 because water infiltration was spotted on some windows damaging some interior classrooms. The district is now working with professionals to fix the problem.
Shaler Area High School is also monitoring mildew mold.
The district sent out a letter including the following information:
- Air quality tests (were conducted) throughout the high school last Friday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 26.
- Abundance of caution, we closed the school to all staff on Monday, Aug. 27
- The preschool and robotics classrooms, respectively, had spore counts higher than other rooms in the high school.
- Will remain closed to staff and students, and the district will contract with an outside mitigation company to clean and dehumidify the rooms.
Classes will start on time on Aug. 29.
