0 Wife of school bus driver killed in crash says husband was her best friend, soulmate

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The wife of a bus driver tragically killed in a crash in Beaver County while practicing his school bus route shared her emotional tribute with Channel 11.

"If I had final words to say to my husband, they would be this: Timothy, you are my best friend, my true love and soulmate. I will treasure the 25 years we had together and will forever miss you."

The happiest day of Christina VanKirk's life was the day she married Timothy VanKirk.

The last 24 hours have been without a doubt the worst of her life.

She got a text message about a school bus crash Friday afternoon. Knowing her husband was practicing his route for the first day of school, she went out to find him.

Timothy Vankirk was driving his school bus when he struck a pole and high tension wires came down around the bus. He got out and was immediately electrocuted.

Christina VanKirk said she can't think about the scene or life without her husband. Instead, her focus is the 12 years Timothy VanKirk put in as a public servant in the U.S. Army, his radiant smile and love for animals, including his beloved dog Gemma Ray who passed away in April.

"But look forward to one day seeing you and Gemma Ray again. I love you with all of my heart, Christina."

