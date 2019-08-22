Bird or bunny? Optical illusion has internet confused

A new optical illusion has been driving the internet crazy.
Is it a picture of a bird or a bunny? Proponents of both sides are making their voices heard.
But unlike earlier debates, like the 2015 dress that appeared to be white, gold, blue or black all at the same time, this picture has a definite answer.
It's a picture of an African white--necked raven named "Mischief."
The 18-year-old raven belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.
It said Mischief is a pretty talented guy.
Not only does he fly, he talks, paints and -- of course -- can sometimes pass for a bunny.
Our Mischief the Raven received some national & international attention this week! https://t.co/FPmWZ8RDUz— World Bird Sanctuary ED (@WBSSTL) August 21, 2019
