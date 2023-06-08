2023 School Guide rankings: Southwestern Pennsylvania’s top-scoring districts for 6th graders

PITTSBURGH — Once again, the top-scoring sixth graders in the region attend South Fayette Township School District.

Sixth graders at South Fayette Township School District topped all other districts and charter schools in the seven-county region, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in results from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) tests. South Fayette Township has been No. 1 in this ranking each year since 2017, when districtwide grade rankings were first started.

South Fayette was No. 6 on the overall Honor Roll Rank of the top-scoring school districts in the 2023 Guide to Western Pennsylvania Schools. Overall No. 1 Upper St. Clair School District and No. 2 Fox Chapel Area School District ranked highly in the rankings for third graders, fourth graders and fifth graders, which were previously released.

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

