Alberta’s Pizzeria now open on North Side

PITTSBURGH — After seven years of operating on the road, Alberta’s Pizzeria now has a permanent home.

Owner Beau Mitall launched Alberta’s in 2016 as a pop-up named after his late mother. Eventually he transitioned to a food truck before deciding in 2023 that he was interested in a permanent home because “when you’re in a single space, you grow in the space and the space grows with you.”

Mitall settled on 917 Western Ave. on the North Side after the property owners approached him.

