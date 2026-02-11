Allegheny Conference signs lease extension at 11 Stanwix

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny Conference on Community Development is staying put at 11 Stanwix downtown through 2040.

That’s according to an announcement by the regional development institution, which reports it has signed a lease extension at 11 Stanwix for 16.5 years for 21,933 square feet.

Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference, said of the renewed lease commitment, “our presence at 11 Stanwix is a physical manifestation of our commitment to the urban core. We aren’t just advocating for Downtown from afar; we are an active, permanent part of its fabric.”

