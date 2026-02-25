Art organization to establish new gallery in former Hefren-Tillotson Building downtown

PITTSBURGH — Yang Zhang has been in talks with the leadership of Radiant Hall, named after a Lawrenceville building that has expanded to 100 studios in four locations, about setting up a presence in downtown for four years.

Now, he and his TGY Investments has a place for the arts nonprofit in the former address of a long-time investment management firm just off Smithfield Street.

Zhang reported that his real estate firm has leased the first two floors of the former Hefren-Tillotson headquarters building at 308 Seventh Ave. to Radiant Hall, with the organization planning to establish an art gallery in the first floor by the time of the NFL Draft in April, with studio space on the second floor to follow later this year.

