Balena Bagels coming to Castle Shannon in former Santoro’s

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — After her kids went to college, Audrey Brown decided that it was time to chase her passion — bagels.

“Over COVID I baked a lot and especially baked a ton of bagels,” Brown said. “It coincided with my kids going to college and moving away and so it just seemed like the time do something that I wanted to do, and bagels is the thing.”

Now, she’s preparing to open Balena Bagels at 3805 Willow Avenue in Castle Shannon, the former Santoro’s Pizzeria Italiana.

“I’m excited about being in the South Hills because I don’t think we have anything like this,” Brown said. “I’m really excited to be in Castle Shannon. I feel like it’s a really sweet neighborhood.”

Brown hopes to have the space open by September, but noted that things are always subject to delay.

