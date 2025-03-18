Barrel and Flow heading to Barcelona Beer Festival

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest beer fest is heading to Barcelona.

Barrel and Flow has announced that it is partnering with the Barcelona Beer Fest, which will take place in April, to bring five Black-owned beers to the Catalonian capital. The Pittsburgh festival was first conceived by comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey in 2018 as a way of advocating for diversity in the alcohol industry after realizing that Black Americans own less than 1% of the alcohol industry despite making up more than 14% of alcohol sales. Now, organizers view its goal as even more relevant.

“Barrel and Flow isn’t just a festival, it’s a socioeconomic movement, which strengthens society through partnerships across cultures and industries,” Bracey said in a prepared statement. “While DEI may be a dirty word in America, Barcelona has seen the advantages and are eager to join and replicate the movement in their homeland. If I had to sum up the purpose of Barcelona and Flow in a single sentence, it’s to learn globally and apply locally. We’re very honored to share with the world the great work being done in Pittsburgh and the African-American brewing industry.”

