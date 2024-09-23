Board approves improvements at Allegheny County Airport

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Board voted to approve more than $2 million in funding for the replacement of the roof of the terminal at Allegheny County Airport, a key part of the corporate and aviation-business economy in and around Pittsburgh.

Approved were up to $1.4 million in an agreement with Allegheny Construction Group for general construction of the replacement of the roof on the Art Deco terminal building; $495,000 with Hranec Corp. for mechanical construction; $249,000 with Mare Solutions on electrical construction services; $237,000 with Management Engineering Corp. for construction management; and $201,000 for plumbing construction.

Each of the authorizations approved Friday during the board’s regular meeting are for bids opened over the summer for the project. It’s part of a number of federal and state grant-funded projects at Allegheny County Airport, which handles a lot of corporate aviation and general aviation that the bigger Pittsburgh International Airport doesn’t. Other projects funded in 2024 at the airport include $7.4 million for runway improvements, $1.5 million for improvement at a hangar on the airfield and $1.5 million for work on a taxiway.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group