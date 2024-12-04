Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh in 2025

Ultra-low cost carrier Breeze Airways will be adding service to Los Angeles and elsewhere in 2025 from Pittsburgh International Airport.

The flights that are either being expanded or resumed from Pittsburgh are flights to and from Los Angeles, San Diego, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Portland, Maine, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s Blue Sky News.

Breeze has already served Pittsburgh International Airport but it is returning seasonal service to each of these cities. Breeze began its nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2023. This coming year it will return earlier than expected, beginning LA-Pittsburgh service on March 12 instead of May 2 as previously planned.

