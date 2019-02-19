MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Caliente Pizza & Draft House announced last week that it would be opening a new location in Monroeville, the company's fifth.
The new restaurant will be located in the former home of the Steel City Steakhouse at the intersection of Broadway and Mosside Boulevards, according to a press release. An opening date for the location has not been finalized.
Like its other four locations, Caliente will offer a full menu of pizzas for dine-in, take out, and delivery. The restaurant also features 150 craft beers. Founded in 2012 by Nick and Angie Bogacz, the chain also has locations in Bloomfield, Hampton, Aspinwall and Mt. Lebanon.
Read the full story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
