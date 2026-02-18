Carnegie International will return with over 60 artists this May

The Carnegie Museum of Art announced that 61 artists and art collectives from around the world will participate in the 59th Carnegie International.

The oldest North American exhibition of contemporary art, The Carnegie International has been held at its namesake museum since its inception in 1896. It is also the second-longest-running international survey exhibition after Italy’s Venice Biennale exhibition. This year’s edition will begin on May 2 and run through January 3, 2027. It is the second edition of the exhibition to be held since the pandemic, after the 58th was held in 2022 and 2023.

Titled ‘if the word we,’ this edition draws inspiration and its title from an essay by writer Haytham el-Wardany. Co-curator Danielle Jackson explained that the title reflects “we” as not a definitive unified entity but a constantly evolving and diverse concept.

