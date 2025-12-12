Cozza taking “first step” in establishing women’s professional volleyball team in Pittsburgh

Starting a few weeks ago, Level One Volleyball, which oversees 13 courts at the All American + Field House in Monroeville, began training girls as part of its program.

If Craig Cozza, owner of the facility, has his way, those first local youth clubs will be the first step in an approach to harness the popularity of the sport and establish what may be Pittsburgh’s next professional sports team.

“The idea was we need the best and they’re the best and it leads to a professional level,” said Cozza of the recent deal he struck to lease 33,000 square feet comprising 13 volleyball courts at the Moneroeville facility to LOVB.

