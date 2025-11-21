CSX considering legal options after vote to change Hazelwood zoning district

The Pittsburgh Planning Commission’s narrow vote to change the zoning designation for an industrial stretch of Hazelwood has railroad interests assessing their legal options after expressing opposition to the proposal.

After a long hearing that ended late into the afternoon Tuesday, the commission voted 4-2 to change the zoning for a stretch of Hazelwood that includes the majority of the 233-acre Glenwood yard and some other adjoining property from its established designation as a Riverfront General Industrial district, or RIV GI, to Riverfront Industrial Mixed-Use, or RIV IMU. It’s a zoning change expected to place new limits on further industrial development in the newly changed district and to encourage more residential and commercial development.

The commission vote is expected to make the zoning vote legally valid as a pending change to the code as it will need a vote from the Pittsburgh City Council to approve it and a signature by the mayor to fully become law.

