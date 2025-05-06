Delta Air Lines revives Pittsburgh-Orlando route with seasonal weekly flights starting December 2025

Delta Air Lines is planning a weekly seasonal flight between Pittsburgh and Orlando beginning December 2025 and running through April 2026.

It will be the first time Delta (NYSE: DAL) will serve the two airports since 2019.

The new flights will be on Delta’s regional carrier, Republic Airways, and on the Embraer E175 regional jets that carry 75 passengers. They will begin Saturday, Dec. 20, and last through April 11, 2026. The flight leaves Pittsburgh International Airport at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at Orlando International Airport at 12:20 p.m. The return flight leaves Orlando at 1:05 p.m. and arrives in Pittsburgh at 3:25 p.m., according to the Delta website.

Delta started selling tickets for the flights Saturday.

