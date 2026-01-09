Douglas Day takes helm at St. Barnabas Health System as William Day retires after 58 years

It’s a new Day at St. Barnabas Health System.

The system, based in Gibsonia and operating retirement communities and related services in the region, has named Douglas Day as its new president and CEO.

Since its founding in 1900, Douglas Day is the fourth person to lead the organization, succeeding longtime leader William Day. St. Barnabas is a diversified nonprofit enterprise, operating in retirement living, health care and hospitality. Its operations include St. Barnabas Communities, St. Barnabas Clinical Services, St. Barnabas Charities, St. Barnabas Hospitality Group, St. Barnabas Broadcasting and several other subsidiaries that support its mission.

