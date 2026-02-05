Gov. Shapiro proposes $1B infrastructure fund to address Pennsylvania’s housing and energy needs

New power plants, new and existing housing and school upgrades could be funded in a $1 billion critical infrastructure investment fund proposed Tuesday afternoon by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Program for Critical Infrastructure Investment would be funded through new general obligation bonds flowed through the Capital Facilities Fund. It’s part of Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget released Tuesday, which would have to be approved by both houses of the state legislature.

The critical-infrastructure investment program would fund new energy generation on the grid, build new housing and renovate existing housing and build up schools and municipal facilities, according to material released Tuesday. Shapiro, in his budget address before the joint legislature, said it was important to build new housing.

