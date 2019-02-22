How the new airport terminal will reflect Pittsburgh — and be its front door

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s front door — Pittsburgh International Airport — will be getting a greener, fresher look when the new landside terminal opens in 2023. And it will help show off the region’s transformation.
The Allegheny County Airport Authority unveiled the initial designs of the state-of-the-art structure, which will in 2023 replace the current landside terminal that opened in 1992 and has long since outlived its operational usefulness.
Designed by a partnership of luis vidal + architects, Gensler and HDR, the new terminal is designed for today and tomorrow's travel needs with a faster, easier and more customer- and airline-focused experienced. Separate levels for arriving and departing passengers, an expanded TSA checkpoint, green spaces all around, sustainability, and an infrastructure that can expand as needed.
To read more on this story, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
