Liberty Tire Recycling bought by Miami private equity firm, plans automation investments

A Pittsburgh company hailed as the nation’s largest scrap tire recycling business has a new owner.

Liberty Tire Recycling was acquired by I Squared Capital from Energy Capital Partners, the company’s owner since April 2021 and which set it on a rapid growth path that doubled its processing facilities from 24 to 50-plus. Terms were not disclosed. Miami-based I Squared, the third private equity firm to buy Liberty during the past eight years, said it will work with the tire recycling platform to invest in automation and technology to enhance efficiency and performance and pursue strategic acquisitions to expand the company’s footprint and product offerings. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Liberty, whose headquarters is on the North Side, provides critical, compliant collection and recycling services through a network of more than 50 facilities nationwide. It collects and processes over 215 million end-of-life tires, converting them into reusable materials that support industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 2000, Liberty now employs more than 3,500.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group