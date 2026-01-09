Business

Mariner adds Pittsburgh wealth management firm with $360M in assets

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
Mariner Wealth Advisors' headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, is shown here.
Mariner has acquired Strava Wealth, marking its third Pittsburgh location and adding a five-person team with approximately $360 million in assets under advisement.

Terms were not disclosed. Mariner announced the transaction on Jan. 6 but said the deal closed on Dec. 31, 2025, with Dalphia Partners serving as banker.

Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC, based in Overland Park, Kansas, is a national financial services company that was founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement. Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $609 billion in assets under advisement as of Sept. 30, 2025. It has offices in 42 states plus Puerto Rico.

