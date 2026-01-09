NAI Burns Scalo opens Morgantown office to capitalize on West Virginia’s economic growth

NAI Burns Scalo has expanded into West Virginia.

The largest privately owned commercial real estate firm in the region announced Wednesday it has opened a new office in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“West Virginia is experiencing significant economic momentum, as evidenced by economic growth along the I-79 corridor,” said Jim Scalo, CEO at NAI Burns Scalo, in a release. “Opening an office in Morgantown allows us to be closer to our clients and projects while delivering the full spectrum of services we offer. Our integrated model allows us to support complex, large-scale initiatives from concept through completion, and we see tremendous opportunity to expand.”

