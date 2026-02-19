New CEO at The Mentoring Partnership looks to continue innovating

At the start of 2026, after 26 years at the helm of The Mentoring Partnership SWPA, Colleen Fedor retired, and she was succeeded by a 16-year veteran of TMP, Kristan Allen. For most of her tenure, Allen served as director of marketing and communications at the nonprofit organization, which was founded by the late Steelers owner Ambassador Dan Rooney and George L. Miles of WQED. The Mentoring Partnership works to connect local mentoring programs with community organizations and schools to support the region’s youth. In 2024, Allen was elevated to the role of associate executive director, and, now, she is charting a future course for the organization as CEO and is only the third person to lead TMP in its 30-year history.

Tell me about yourself — are you from Pittsburgh originally?

I consider myself a born and raised Pittsburgher. That said, I grew up in Saxonburg, which is in Butler County, and I still live there. We actually live on my husband’s family farm. Our kids are the seventh generation on the farm. So it’s pretty cool.

