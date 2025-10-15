Partner4Work to reorganize, lay off some staff in order to redirect funds to workforce programs

Partner4Work, the workforce development board that serves Allegheny County by providing a number of training programs and workforce services, is undergoing a reorganizing, CEO Rob Cherry said.

It’s a move that’s proactive in nature, Cherry said, as the organization faces what he described as political headwinds and uncertainties at the federal level, including changes in work requirements for SNAP, requirements for Medicaid and proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Labor, an avenue through which workforce development boards nationwide receive funding.

“Every dollar we save inside the organization will fund more training for the job seekers and businesses in our region. We are tightening the back office to strengthen the front line, achieving efficiencies through attrition, role consolidation and applying for state waivers so we can protect provider contracts and keep services strong,” Cherry said. “This is the responsible step to deliver more training seats, strengthen career navigation and supportive services, and keep our network stable for the community, especially as SNAP changes are taking effect now and Medicaid work requirements are anticipated beginning in 2027.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group