Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills to advance geothermal energy development

Bipartisan bills in the Pennsylvania House and the Pennsylvania Senate have been introduced to help boost the development of geothermal energy in the commonwealth.

Geothermal is a renewable source of energy for heating and electricity that comes from drilling deep underground to where there are hot water and steam sources in the Earth’s crust. Analysis from the U.S. Department of Energy predicted that there could be as much as 300 gigawatts of low-carbon electrical production and heat for 36 million homes by 2050 if the United States would commit to the technology and effort.

State Sen. Nick Pisciottano, D-Allegheny County, late last week introduced Senate Bill 1131, “Advancing Geothermal Energy Development.” SB 1131 is paired with the similar House Bill 2076 sponsored by state Rep. Arvind Venkat, D-Allegheny; state Rep. Craig Williams, Chester/Delaware; and state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia.

