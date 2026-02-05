Performing arts organizations launch ‘Go See a Show’ campaign

Although a possible merger between three of the region’s performing arts giants did not materialize, those efforts have led to a new campaign encouraging Pittsburghers to go see a show.

Last year, the Pittsburgh City Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater launched an effort to identify potential areas of collaboration, including possible consolidation. While it was announced last week in a letter that the City Theatre’s board had voted against the merger, the letter stated that the exploratory process had “yielded meaningful benefits, including future programming partnerships and the joining of forces to launch the ‘Go See a Show’ campaign.”

Now, that campaign has launched. The campaign, in part supported by an Allegheny Regional Asset District grant to City Theatre and Pittsburgh Public Theater, will see over a dozen performing arts organizations in the region offer discounts and promotions through July, featured on a centralized website.

