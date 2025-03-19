Pitt Athletic Department adds two executives to its ranks

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Athletic Department has added two new executive appointees.

According to a release from Pitt Athletics, Allen Greene, the Pitt athletic director, has tapped Brant Ust and Kyle Bruce to join the executive team.

Ust will serve as senior deputy athletic director for administration, while Bruce will be the senior deputy athletic director for external relations and chief revenue officer.

In short, Ust will focus on competitive excellence and advancing strategic priorities, while Bruce will oversee external units and create a strategic focus on revenue generation.

