Pittsburgh Business Times announces 2019 Women of Influence award winners

PITTSBURGH - More than 350 people attended the Pittsburgh Business Times 2019 Women of Influence awards on March 20 at the Westin Convention Center Hotel.
The sold-out event honored Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Inc., as the career achievement winner along with 25 other women from western Pennsylvania.
Channel 11 Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta served as emcee for the event.
The women honored at this year's event work in a variety of industries throughout western Pennsylvania including real estate, banking, higher education, urban redevelopment, energy and more.
