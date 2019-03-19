  • Popular Squirrel Hill French bakery expanding to East Liberty

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Gaby et Jules Patisseries et Macaron, which opened its first store in Squirrel Hill more than five years ago, is heading to East Liberty.

    Owners Frederic and Lori Rongier and Chef David Piquard announced they will open a Gaby et Jules: Cafe at 6006 Penn Avenue this summer, expanding upon their traditional offerings of macarons and French pastries to also include coffee, tea, French sodas and mineral water.

    The location will include table seating and offer sandwiches for lunch.

