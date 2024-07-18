Restriction placed on Mon River barges near dam being demolished

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Commercial traffic on the Monongahela River is being restricted to smaller vessels, impacting some of the barges that ply the river carrying coal and other products.

A notice to mariners Tuesday night said only vessels, including barges, that have a 7-foot draft would be allowed through the Elizabeth Locks. A draft is how the boat sits in the water and is the amount of space between the bottom of a boat to the surface water. The higher the draft, the more space it requires to navigate waters.

Most commercial barges have 9-foot drafts, making them unable to navigate the lock system right now when the water level is lower.

“This restriction will remain in place until conditions permit the lifting of the restriction,” according to the notice.

