See inside this colonial-style Fox Chapel home that’s for sale for over $2.5M

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

Exterior of the home The 1920s colonial-style home is located at 143 North Drive, and it is listed for sale with Julie Rost of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for over $2.5 million.

The 1920s colonial-style home is located at 143 North Drive, and it is listed for sale with Julie Rost of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

On the first floor, the home features a central chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and double ovens. There’s also a breakfast area that flows into the family room, which features cathedral beamed ceilings. There’s also a living room with a fireplace that leads into a sunroom as well as a private office.

