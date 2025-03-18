Sharon Regional Medical Center set to reopen Tuesday under new ownership

Sharon Regional Medical Center, closed in early January after the bankruptcy of its former corporate owners, will be reopening Tuesday.

The hospital, under the ownership of California-based Tenor Health, received the regulatory go-ahead from the Pennsylvania Department of Health late Friday. Tenor Health, which has been in preparation for the reopening for two months, held a community event Sunday.

“It was a full house today at Sharon Regional Medical Center as we came together to celebrate a new chapter for this local community hospital,” state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50th District, said Sunday on Facebook. “Opening Tuesday!”

Sharon Regional Medical Center closed on Jan. 5 despite efforts from the Shapiro administration and others to keep it open. The 163-bed hospital employed 800 people. But even amid its closing, Tenor Health — a hospital management company — had been working with the owner of the property, Medical Properties Trust, and others to reopen the hospital.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group