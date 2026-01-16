Skild AI raises $1.4 billion, hits valuation over $14 billion

PITTSBURGH — Skild AI has raised nearly $1.4 billion in funding.

The Pittsburgh-based company made the announcement on Wednesday. According to a release from Skild, the raise was led by SoftBank Group, with participation from NVentures (NVIDIA‘s venture capital arm), Macquarie Capital (entities managed by Macquarie Capital), Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), Disruptive and 1789 Capital.

The latest funding brings the company’s valuation to over $14 billion.

