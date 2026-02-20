S.R. Snodgrass promotes two to C-suite

PITTSBURGH — S.R. Snodgrass PC, an independent public accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Pittsburgh metro, has announced two additions to its C-suite.

Lenore Seifer has been promoted to chief operating officer. She had joined the firm in 2004 and served as director of human resources since 2016.

Jeremy Burris has been named chief technology officer. Burris joined S.R. Snodgrass in 2006 and served as principal and director of information technology, which performs a variety of IT consultant and audit services, including penetration testing.

