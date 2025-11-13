Standing Wave Coffee Roaster opens on South Side

Standing Wave Coffee Roaster has opened its physical location on the South Side.

The company was first launched as an independent roastery by brothers Evan and Colin Fry in 2020, complimenting a preexisting, separate brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Donegal, Silver Horse Coffee. In 2022, Standing Wave launched a coffee truck to expand its reach to travel around the various neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. In the spring of this year, the brothers announced plans to open a public facing roastery and coffee bar in the South Side and secured over $75,000 through a Honeycomb Credit crowdfunding campaign. This summer, the duo announced that it had found a home, taking up space at 2024 Sarah St. — and after some build out, the space is now open and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The opening is the latest in a series of changes for the South Side, which recently saw its Emiliano’s location close its doors permanently, months after the longstanding Nakama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi closed its door in June after over two decades of operating on Carson Street. But despite a handful of closures, the neighborhood also has seen a surge of leasing activity in both the restaurant and retail space. Colin Frye previously said to the Business Times that they chose the spot because they felt there was opportunity at locations off of Carson Street.

